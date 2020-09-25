1/1
Walter "Slim" Myers III
Walter "Slim" Myers, III Andrews, SC - Mr. Walter "Slim" Lee Myers, III, 29, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Residence: 1108 Martin Luther King Dr., Lot 8, Andrews, SC 29510. Mr. Myers is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter and Katrineo L. Myers, Jr.; brother of Mrs. La'Donna White (Bryon, Jr.), Ms. Elexcis Myers, and Mr. Enrico Myers; and the uncle of Kalaila Garrett, Cassidi White, and Bryon White, III. Mr. Myers enjoyed working at Cactus Car Wash as a Car Detailer. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
