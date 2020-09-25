Walter "Slim" Myers, III Andrews, SC - Mr. Walter "Slim" Lee Myers, III, 29, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Residence: 1108 Martin Luther King Dr., Lot 8, Andrews, SC 29510. Mr. Myers is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter and Katrineo L. Myers, Jr.; brother of Mrs. La'Donna White (Bryon, Jr.), Ms. Elexcis Myers, and Mr. Enrico Myers; and the uncle of Kalaila Garrett, Cassidi White, and Bryon White, III. Mr. Myers enjoyed working at Cactus Car Wash as a Car Detailer. Condolences may be left for the family in the digital guestbook at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
