Walter Rogala

Walter John Rogala, 95, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home in Charleston, SC.
. Born February 27, 1925 in Massachusetts, Walter attended school in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He was drafted in 1943 and was the living essence of a patriot, having fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He suffered long-term hearing loss from constant battlefield exposure. Army life took him all over the world, traveling to Okinawa, Japan, Germany, France, Korea and Alaska. Retiring from the Army as a Command Sgt. Major, Walter worked for the Senior ROTC division at the Citadel until he retired. He married his wife, Evelyn, in 1954 and enjoyed a happy marriage for 46 years until she passed away in 1999. The kindness of the staff at Roper Hospital during his wife's illness motivated Walter to join the volunteer team. Walter spent 16 years volunteering at the hospital, serving a total of 8,500 hours. He began serving at an information desk before transferring to ambulatory surgery, then endoscopy, before he finally settled in radiology. Walter attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Ashley. In addition to being a former golfer, he was also a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He described himself as a simple man who appreciated the simple things in life. He was a great joy to those who knew him and the families he has touched through the years. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife, Evelyn, who was also a patriot. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
