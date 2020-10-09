1/1
Walter Rogala
Walter Rogala Charleston - Walter John Rogala, 95, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home in Charleston, SC. The relatives and friends of Walter John Rogala are invited to attend his Liturgy of the Word 11:00 AM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. The Rite of Committal will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Born February 27, 1925 in Massachusetts, Walter attended school in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island. He was drafted in 1943 and was the living essence of a patriot, having fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He suffered long-term hearing loss from constant battlefield exposure. Army life took him all over the world, traveling to Okinawa, Japan, Germany, France, Korea and Alaska. Retiring from the Army as a Command Sgt. Major, Walter worked for the Senior ROTC division at the Citadel until he retired. He married his wife, Evelyn, in 1954 and enjoyed a happy marriage for 46 years until she passed away in 1999. The kindness of the staff at Roper Hospital during his wife's illness motivated Walter to join the volunteer team. Walter spent 16 years volunteering at the hospital, serving a total of 8,500 hours. He began serving at an information desk before transferring to ambulatory surgery, then endoscopy, before he finally settled in radiology. Walter attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Ashley. In addition to being a former golfer, he was also a member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus. He described himself as a simple man who appreciated the simple things in life. He was a great joy to those who knew him and the families he has touched through the years. Walter was predeceased by his loving wife, Evelyn, who was also a patriot. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
