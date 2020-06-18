Walter Rollins N. Charleston - Walter B. Rollins son of the late Rebecca and Frank Rollins passed away on June 10, 2020. His relatives and friends, those of his siblings; Anna Lee Phillips, Frank Rollins, Isaiah Rollins, Stanley Rollins, Gary and Marvin Rollins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his public walk through on Fri., June 19, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. The funeral services will be private. He will be laid to rest in Cherry Hill Cemetery, Ladson, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Chas., SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.