1/1
Walter Scott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Scott Charleston - The family of Elder Walter Scott announces his celebration of life services, which will be held on Friday 3:00 pm, October 16, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Garden 3093 Ashley River Rd. Charleston, SC 29414. Elder Scott was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the, late Judy G. Scott and son, the late Walter L. Scott. Cherishing his memory are his beloved sons, Anthony N. Scott (Denise), and Rodney E. Scott (Jenarious); along with his grandchildren, siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center family. Viewing for Elder Scott will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30am - 1:30pm at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel. Elder Scott is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Viewing
09:30 - 01:30 PM
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Live Oak Memorial Garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved