Walter Scott Charleston - The family of Elder Walter Scott announces his celebration of life services, which will be held on Friday 3:00 pm, October 16, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Garden 3093 Ashley River Rd. Charleston, SC 29414. Elder Scott was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the, late Judy G. Scott and son, the late Walter L. Scott. Cherishing his memory are his beloved sons, Anthony N. Scott (Denise), and Rodney E. Scott (Jenarious); along with his grandchildren, siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and the W.O.R.D. Ministries Christian Center family. Viewing for Elder Scott will be on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm and Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30am - 1:30pm at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel. Elder Scott is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
