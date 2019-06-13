Walter Singleton, III CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Walter Singleton, III are invited to attend his Service of Remembrance on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 am in Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris Street Charleston, SC Rev. James A. Keeton, Jr. Pastor; Mr. Singleton leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Marcella Singleton-Harris, grandmother, Mercedes Walker; grandaunt, Evonne Nimmons; uncle, Delbert Singleton of New York, NY; a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019