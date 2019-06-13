Walter Singleton III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Singleton III.
Service Information
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC
29407
(843)-571-2300
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Service of Remembrance
Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Walter Singleton, III CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Walter Singleton, III are invited to attend his Service of Remembrance on Saturday, June 15, 2019, 11:00 am in Morris Brown AME Church, 13 Morris Street Charleston, SC Rev. James A. Keeton, Jr. Pastor; Mr. Singleton leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Marcella Singleton-Harris, grandmother, Mercedes Walker; grandaunt, Evonne Nimmons; uncle, Delbert Singleton of New York, NY; a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.