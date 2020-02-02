|
Wanda Simmons Ravenel, SC - Wanda G. Simmons passed away quietly at her home on Jan 30, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Richard C. Simmons, mother of Anthony K. Floyd, daughter of Mrs JoeAnn B. Grant, Mr. Walter Grant, Mr. Nathaniel Floyd (deceased) and Mr George Brown, Sr, her siblings, Anthony C. Floyd, Terry Grant, Nathaniel Floyd, Thomas Grant, George Brown, Jr, Georgetta Crawford, Louise Ellis, Benita Jackson and Tasha Robinson, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Simmons resided at 4607 Savannah Hwy, Ravenel, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, N. Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 3, 2020