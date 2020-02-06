|
Wanda Simmons Charleston - The relatives and friends of Wanda Simmons, her husband, Richard C. Simmons, her son, Anthony K. Floyd, her parents; Mrs. JoeAnn Grant, Mr. Walter Grant, Mr. Nathaniel Floyd (deceased) and Mr. George Brown, Sr., her sibling; Anthony C. Floyd, Terry Grant, Nathaniel Floyd, Thomas Grant, George Brown, Jr., Georgetta Crawford, Louise Ellis, Benita Jackson and Tasha, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends are invited to attend her home-going services on Sat, Feb 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at Nazarene Baptist church, 4383 Savannah Hwy, Ravenel, SC, she will repose this evening at the church 6:00 - 8:00 PM, visitation with the family 7:00 - 8:00 PM. Mrs. Simmons will be laid to rest in Hillsboro-Brown Cem, Charleston (Ashleyville), SC Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor, Ave, N. Chas., SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020