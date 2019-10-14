Ward Beecher Miller WINSTON-SALEM, NC - On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, devoted husband of Vicki Smith Miller, beloved brother of John (Terri) Miller of Canton, NC; Charles (Marilyn), Randolph, and Craig (Cathedra) Miller all of Charleston, SC, passed away unexpectedly. He was a retired banking executive, and an active civic and faith leader. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Goler Memorial AME Zion Church. Viewing will begin at 11:00am followed by a Celebration of Life at 12noon. The Rev. Dr. George Banks officiating and eulogy by Rev. Randolph Miller, brother of Ward Miller. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Russell Funeral Home of Winston-Salem, NC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 15, 2019