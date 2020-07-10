Wardell Feagin Eutawville, SC - Wardell Feagin, age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 7th, surrounded by family. He was born November 25th, 1943 in Lake City, South Carolina. He is the fourth child of Tilman and Ola Feagin of Hanahan, SC. Wardell went to Murray Vocational School in Charleston. He enjoyed football, NASCAR, carpentry, playing the guitar, and being surrounded by his family. Wardell is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Feagin and his son, Jerry Feagin. He is survived by his brothers, Benjamin (Sissy) Feagin and Cecil (Charlotte) Feagin, his sister, Betty Feagin, his children Mickie Feagin, Marvin (Cyndi) Feagin, Dawn (Paul) Mize, Scott Feagin, Jacqueline (Mike) Showalter, Rachel Feagin Ross, Caleb Feagin and Dustin Dulin. Wardell has 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11 from 1:30 pm until 3 pm. A Life Well Celebrated Service will be held at 3 pm at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston. www.carolinamemorial.com
