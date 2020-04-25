|
Warren H. May III GIVHANS, SC - Warren H. May III, of Givhans, entered into the presence of the Lord April 16, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts February 12, 1973. A graduate of R.B. Stall High School, he went on to receive his B.S. in Biology from Clemson University and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from The Citadel.He was scheduled to graduate this summer from the National Intelligence University's Reserve Program with his Masters in Science and Technology Intelligence. Warren was employed at the Savannah River Site and was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy Reserves.He was a faithful member of Givhans Southern Methodist Church and was involved in his children's many activities.He is survived by his wife, Kaci Jackson May; seven children, Jackson, Jasmine, Corbin, Jeramy, Anna Rose, Johnston, and Lily; parents Judith and Warren May, Jr.; sister, Holly May and brothers, Andrew May, and Mathew (Jessica) May. Warren loved God, his country, and his family. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to MUSC Children's Hospital Fund, 59 Bee Street, MSC 201, Charleston, SC 29425 or online at https://musckids.org. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020