Warren Hyman Charleston - Warren Hyman, 91, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 5, 2020. His graveside service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville) at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by J. Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Chapel. Warren was born in New York City on March 13, 1928. He was the son of the late Alex and Anna Hyman. He was predeceased two weeks ago by the love of his life, Pearl, to whom he was married for 71 years. They met in Charleston where, he was stationed, after enlisting in the Navy at the age of 17. A few years later they married and Warren graduated from pharmacy school and opened his own drug store. After many years there, he was the first pharmacy manager at Kroger and then BiLo pharmacies in West Ashley. His many customers appreciated his warmth, friendliness, and his deep interest in their welfare. Together, Warren and Pearl enthusiastically contributed to their community and their religious organizations. They were always ready to lend a helping hand and provide a welcoming smile. They were particularly devoted to Synagogue Emanu-El and attended daily morning services for many years, and for a number of those years, daily evening services, as well. In recognition of his many contributions, Warren was honored by the Synagogue and the Synagogue's Men's Club. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, the lovely poems that he wrote to honor those close to him, and his love of sports (particularly the Yankees). Warren will be deeply missed by his children Lynn Gorod, Derri Galton, and Michael Hyman (Gillian); his grandchildren Brianne (Jeff) and Adam Gorod, Justin (Jamia), Seth, and Noah (Margaret) Galton, and Oliver and Nate Hyman-Metzger; his great-grandchildren Murray, Gavin, Abigail, and Jude; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Leon and Jean Rudich; and his nieces and nephews. Warren could not be separated from his beloved Pearl for long, and they are now reunited for eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Synagogue Emanu-El, 5 Windsor Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 7, 2020