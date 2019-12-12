|
|
Warren Joseph Bennett, Jr. Charleston - Warren Joseph "Joe" Bennett, Jr. entered eternal rest on Friday, December 6, 2019. The family will receive friends between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the James A. McAlister Chapel at 1:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Joe was born in Charleston, SC on September 15, 1943 to the late Warren J. "Red" Bennett, Sr. and Virginia Roye Bennett. He graduated from Bishop England High School and the Baptist College of Charleston. Joe worked as a food broker until joining his father in the family business, Charleston Frame & Wheel Service. He eventually took over upon his Father's death in 1985 and retired in 2006. Joe was an avid golfer and after retirement spent his days at Shadowmoss Golf Club where he forged many friendships, including the "Wild Bunch". Joe Bennett lived his life with integrity and therefore was a stickler for playing golf by PGA rules. He even attended several PGA Rules Seminars to keep current. When you played golf with Joe, you knew you had to play by "Joe Bennett Rules". He started the annual Shadowmoss Super Bowl tournament nearly 15 years ago and was also involved in "Marking the Course" for Club tournaments. In addition to his mother, Joe is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Brown (Jimmy) and a son, Warren J. "Tres" Bennett, III (Shannon Meteraud); three grandchildren, Ian Brown, Braylee Bennett and Chesney Bennett; a sister, Brenda Rosenthal; brothers: L. Russell Bennett (Anne) and Michael R. Bennett (Amy) as well as several nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Joe was predeceased by his father and a granddaughter, Georgia Rae Bennett. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Joe, memorials may be made to the "First Tee of Greater Charleston" 321 Wingo Way, Suite 201, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 13, 2019