Wayne Reese Tallent N. CHARLESTON - Wayne Reese Tallent, beloved husband of Nancy Hunter Tallent of 57 years, passed to Eternity to be with the Lord on September 28th, 2020. He passed away at the family home in North Charleston surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Wayne was a faithful born-again Christian. Wayne was born on October 2, 1945 in Franklin, North Carolina. He was the youngest son of the late Robert Logan Tallent and Pearl Isabelle Womack Tallent. He is survived by his wife of the home. He is survived by his brothers, Rance Tallent of Windsor, Colorado, Timothy Tallent of Atlanta, GA, his sisters, Brenda Ramey of Tiger, Georgia, Robbie Gay McCoy of Hayesville, North Carolina and Marsha Tallent Clanton, whom predeceased him. Wayne is survived by his three sons, Keenan Wayne Tallent of Greenwood, SC, Warren Russell Tallent of Hanahan, SC and Bryan Richard Tallent of North Charleston, SC. In addition to his sons, Wayne is survived by four daughters-in-law, Janie Felkel of Bonneau Beach, SC, Dawn Tallent of Summerville, SC, Natalie Emily of Greenwood, SC and Beth Tallent of North Charleston, SC. Wayne is also survived by seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with an eighth due in January. Survived by many beloved nephews and nieces. Survived by an eternal brother in arms of Vietnam, Mr. Danny Lee Layton of West by God Virginia. Wayne was raised in Franklin, NC. He loved the mountains of western North Carolina as his ancestral home. He played football in high School and graduated from Franklin High School in 1963. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Wayne married Nancy in September 1963 in Walhalla, SC. His career in the Air Force spanned 20 years. Wayne served multiple overseas tours of duty. In 1969-1970, he was deployed to combat, stationed at Tan Son Nhut, AFB, South Vietnam. In Vietnam he earned numerous decorations including the Bronze Star. Wayne earned his Associates Degree in Business Administration from St. Leos College in 1977. His last duty station was Charleston AFB from 1976 through 1983. While stationed in Charleston, Wayne was heavily involved in Community service and Youth sports. He served a s a Deacon of Riverbend Baptist Church in North Charleston and later was an active member of Salem Baptist Church of Summerville, SC for the last 20 years of his life. Wayne was an active Mason for many years. Wayne was an active basketball coach and served as Commissioner of Youth League sports on Charleston AFB. Wayne was an avid fan and had a lifelong love of Clemson football and was a Washington Redskins fan. Upon his retirement from the U.S. Air Force, Wayne continued to work on Charleston AFB as a DOD civilian. He worked in administration and logistics for the U.S. Air Force Reserve until his final retirement in 2006. After retirement, Wayne put all his energy, love and generosity into his family. His love for all his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren knew no limit. He and Nancy's home are the centerpiece of the family for generations. Wayne had a working man's PHD in genealogy, military history and journalism. He authored and published a widely read book. He wrote numerous articles for military journals and publications. Wayne penned several editorials in the Charleston Post and Courier over the years. His pride in his combat service, the combat service of his ancestors, son and two grandsons were the subject of eternal discussion. To the end of his life, his love of Christ, his Country and family knew no equal. Family and Friends in the Charleston area will be received for a wake on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Salem Baptist Church in Summerville, SC. The arrangements in the Charleston area are handled by Simplicity: Lowcountry Cremation and Burial services. www.lowcountryfuneral.com
The viewing is 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a Memorial Service to follow. Family and friends in the Franklin, NC area will be received on Saturday, October 10th at the Bryant-Grant Funeral home, Franklin, NC. www.bryantgrantfuneralhome.com
The viewing will be 10:00 AM to Noon. The Memorial service is Noon to 1:00PM with the procession to follow. The graveside funeral will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Franklin, NC. Online Memorials are welcome. Memorials may be sent to: The Salem Baptist Church Food Ministry,321 Old Summerville Road, Summerville, SC 29486.
