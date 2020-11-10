Wayne Richard Bordeau Hanahan - Wayne Richard Bordeau, 77, of Hanahan, South Carolina, husband of Sandra Lee Philip Bordeau, entered into eternal rest November 6, 2020. A private interment will be held on November 17th at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Wayne was born March 16, 1943 in Plattsburgh, New York, son of the late Archibald Bordeau and Evah Jacques Bordeau. He graduated from Saint Michael's College in Burlington, VT, and received his MBA from Central Michigan University. As a Major in the United States Air Force, he was stationed across the continental US, Hawaii and Wake Island. After retirement he and his wife launched a successful corporate transportation business in Raleigh, NC. One of his greatest joys was volunteering for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Raleigh, making wishes come true for critically ill children and their families. Wayne will be remembered by his friends and loved ones for his passion for vintage Corvettes, his wonderful laugh and eternal optimism. He was the consummate "Horse Show Dad," accompanying his daughter to horse shows for more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Bordeau; daughter, Deborah Bordeau; and sister, Rita (Lance) Baxter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Veteran's Program, 2669 Hamilton Rd, Johns Island, SC 29455. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston