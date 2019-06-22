Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Waynette Welch Berg Charleston - Waynette Welch Berg, 85, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest Monday, June 17, 2019. Her funeral service will be held at the graveside Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road at 2 p.m.. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. West Ashley CHAPEL. Waynette was born January 16, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Andrew M. Welch and Geraldine Taylor Welch. She was preceded in death by her husband John E Berg. She is survived by her brother, Walter Welch and his wife Julia of Wichita, KS. Memorials may be made to the . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
