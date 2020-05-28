W.D. "Bill" McDaniel West Ashley, SC - W.D. (Bill) McDaniel, 75, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with his son at his side. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Diane McDaniel, and brother, Ralph Thomas. Bill is survived by son, W.R. (Robbie) McDaniel, daughter, Denise Harris and her family, a sister, Ann Smith and her family, nieces, and numerous loyal friends. Bill graduated from St. Andrew's Parish High School in 1963. He joined the United States Marine Corps while still in school; going to Parris Island, South Carolina soon after high school graduation to serve in the Military. Bill also attended the Citadel. Bill became involved with the Demolay program with the St. Andrew's Masonic Lodge in 1969; becoming past Master in 1973. Bill retired from the South Carolina Public Railway Systems as a General Manager after 39 years of employment. Family and friends will be received at McAlister - Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley on Bees Ferry Road in Charleston from 10:00 A.M. - Noon on Saturday May 30, 2020. Graveside services, Masonic Rites and Interment will be held at 1pm in the graveyard of Old St Andrew's Parish Episcopal Church, Highway 61, Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.