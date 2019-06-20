Weldon "Mutt" Jones Johns Island - Weldon Rollin "Mutt" Jones, 81, husband of the late Elma McCutcheon Jones, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Mutt was born in Williamsburg County, SC, on July 23, 1937, to the late Grady Jones and the late Ollie Mae Matthews Jones. Mutt proudly served in the United States Navy for 27 years and retired as a Master Chief Store Keeper. He loved family gatherings where he enjoyed cooking for everyone. Papa, to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren also enjoyed gardening. Surviving are, daughter, Robin Bolin of Eutawville, SC; sons, Mike Jones of Camarrillo, CA and Randy Jones of Greenville, SC; sisters, Ira Snead of Spartanburg, SC, Shirley Macklin of Cary, NC, and Mary Wade of Monroe, NC; brother, John Jones of Chesterfield, SC, 13 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, Mutt was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Maffia; son, Barry Jones; sisters, Ilee Lee and Jackie Bucher and brother, Hubert Jones. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until 2:00PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. (843) 797-2222. A funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. www.alz.org/sc. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation. www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 21, 2019