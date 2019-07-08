Wendell Barnhill Wando, SC - Wendell Evans Barnhill, 75, of Wando, SC, passed away on July 6, 2019. Wendell was born on November 10, 1943, in Charleston, SC, to the late Doris and O.E. Barnhill. Wendell owned OK Tires of Summerville and Coastal Detail Supply. He served as president of the Oakbrook Rotary Club in Summerville. His love of music led him to be a lay minister of music and deacon of several lowcountry churches over his lifetime. Wendell dedicated his life to spreading the love of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed spending his Saturday nights playing guitar and singing at Guy and Tina's Pickin' Parlor in Bethera, SC. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with Sandra on their dock. He loved cooking and making his family and friends laugh. In addition to his loving wife of 45 years, Sandra Hall Barnhill, he is survived by his children, Tammy Ratliff (Stephen), Paul Barnhill (Angel), Allen Welch (Marilyn), Tarah Emkey (Chris); two sisters, Becky Barnhill Gadry (Neal) and Doris Ann Barnhill; grandchildren: Rob Ratliff, English Ratliff, Price Barnhill, Carter Welch (Maddie), Evan Welch, Weston Welch, Ryan Emkey, Connor Emkey, Lucas Emkey, Ashlee Emkey, and great-grandchild Bentley Welch. The family will receive friends from 9:30am to 11:00am on Wednesday, July 9, 2019, at Remount Baptist Church located at 1520 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406. A celebration of life will follow immediately in the sanctuary. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Interment at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions to Cooper River Baptist (Sound System), 1059 Crawford St., North Charleston, SC 29405. Online condolences may be shared at www. carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019