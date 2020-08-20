Wendell Oliver Augusta, GA - The family of Mr. Wendell "Scrappy" Oliver announces his celebration of life graveside service which will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 11:00AM at Jim Eady Cemetery- Cross, SC. Mr. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Herbert Jones and Ms. Anna Lee Oliver. He is survived by his children, Mrs. Lythea Gaither (Michael) and Ms. Celesle Oliver; a host of siblings, other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Oliver will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
Scrappy is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405.
