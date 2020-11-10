Wendell St. Clair Johnson, D.D.S. Charleston - Dr. Wendell S. Johnson, 88, of Charleston, SC, passed away the afternoon of November 7, 2020. There will be a service for Dr. Johnson at 11:00AM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at Grace on The Ashley Church, 2014 Bees Ferry Road, Charleston, SC., (limited to 100 people and masks are required), followed by a private graveside service. The family will receive friends at the Johnson residence after 4:00 PM that same day. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Dr. Johnson was born August 19,1932, in Myers, South Carolina, in Charleston County, the son of the late William Edgar Johnson and Pansy Way Johnson. Dr. Johnson graduated from Charleston High School in 1950 and the College of Charleston in 1954, before attending the Emory University School of Dentistry, where he earned his D.D.S. degree in 1958. Upon graduating from dental school, Dr. Johnson entered the Army Dental Corps, where he achieved the rank of Captain while serving in the Third Army, first in Poitiers, France, and subsequently at Fort Gordon. In 1962 Dr. Johnson completed his military service and returned to Charleston, where he established the first dental practice in West Ashley and practiced for more than 50 years, before retiring at the end of 2019. Dr. Johnson was active in The Charleston Dental Society and was its president in 1976-1977. The Society named him Dentist of the Year for 2008-2009. Dr. Johnson was an active and lifelong member of the Grace on the Ashley Church, formerly known as Rutledge Avenue Baptist Church, serving as the leader of pulpit committees and for many years as a deacon, including as chairman of the board of deacons. When he was not practicing dentistry, Dr. Johnson enjoyed attending the symphony and theater, walking, and traveling. His office was decorated with numerous pictures from his travels. Dr. Johnson was predeceased by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Mary Louise Mixon Johnson. Dr. Johnson is survived by his brother Boyd (Madeline); his sons Mark (Kozue) of Decatur, GA, and Brian (Rob) of Charleston; his two grandchildren, Noah and Maya, of Decatur, GA; his special friend Diana Taylor, as well as numerous cousins and in-laws in the Lowcountry and throughout South Carolina, all of whom will fondly remember the shad dinners and holiday celebrations held at his house. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charleston Symphony. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
