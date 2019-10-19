Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Dr. Wendell Thomas Guerry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Dr. Wendell Thomas Guerry MT. Pleasant - The Reverend Doctor Wendell Thomas Guerry died at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born September 20, 1939 in North Charleston, SC, the son of the late John Thomas and the late Eloise Caison Guerry. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Monroe Guerry of Mt. Pleasant, SC; children, Amy Guerry Rogers (John) of Summerville, SC and Benjamin Thomas Guerry of Mt. Pleasant, SC; grandsons, Caison, Christian and Keller Rogers of Summerville. In addition, he is survived by a sister, June Guerry Clarke, of Melbourne, FL, a brother, Franklin "Buddy" Guerry (Darlene) of Winston Salem, NC, one niece, two nephews and several great- nieces and nephews. Dr. Guerry was a graduate of North Charleston High School. He attended Clemson University for three years, where he was lead drummer in the Tiger Band. He transferred to Erskine University to pursue his love of music, graduated from Erskine with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Music, and received his Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Theological Seminary. Prior to seminary he served as Minister of Music and Education at First Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant. Guerry served as Chaplain for the Huguenot Society of SC and member of the Board at the time of his death. He retired in June 2019 from his position as Associate Pastor of the French Huguenot Church due to illness. In 2008, he retired from Charleston Southern University where he was a Professor of Religion for 27 years. Prior to returning home to Charleston, he served pastorates in St. Petersburg, FL, Halifax, VA, and Morganton, NC. During his years at CSU, he served numerous Lowcountry churches as interim pastor. He was a prolific reader, as well as a respected writer. His hobbies included wood working and his children and grandchildren were often gifted with items of his creation. A scholarship was named for Dr. Guerry by the Greater Charleston Council for the Deaf, an organization where he served as President and Board member for many years. He was a member of the French Huguenot Church. A celebration of his life will be held at The French Huguenot Church on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to one of the following: Clemson Life Program, ClemsonLIFE, Suite G-01 Tillman Hall, 101 Gantt Circle, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29634, French Huguenot Society, 138 Logan Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or The French Huguenot Church, 44 Queen Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



