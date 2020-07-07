Wendy M Brashear SUMMERVILLE - Wendy M Brashear - 69, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after a brave 4-year battle with cancer. Wendy was born August 13, 1950, in Sayre, PA. She retired in 2000 from Cornell University, Large Animal Clinic in Ithaca, NY. In search of beautiful weather, she then followed her family to Summerville, SC. Wendy was the Office Manager at Westbury Veterinary, where she again retired in 2015. Wendy was liked by everyone and was always smiling. She loved her family and had a passion for animals; especially her loyal dog, Cima. She also enjoyed traveling, supporting her grandsons on the sidelines and planting flowers in her beautiful yard. She is survived by her daughter, Chris (Duane) L'Amoreaux of Charleston, SC; her two beloved grandsons, Devin & Nick L'Amoreaux; and loving sister, Linda (Jacobs) Dean (Doug). At Wendy's request there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston