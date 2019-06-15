Wendy Watson Lexington, SC - Wendy Carmen Watson, 55, of Lexington, South Carolina passed away June 13, 2019. She was born on July 27, 1963 in Beaufort, South Carolina to Robert and Vivian Blankenship Watson. Wendy was a great Mimi to her grandchildren, Gunnar and Sadie. She had such a big heart which showed in her desire to give to anyone at any time. Her love for her family and friends was immeasurable. Wendy had a great passion in learning about her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and she loved sharing the great news. She was well revered by her colleagues and clients she served in the insurance business. Wendy was fun and gregarious. Wendy is survived by her father, Robert A. Watson, USMC Retired; her mother, Vivian C. Monical; her daughter, Tiffany (Aaron) Hargenrader; her brothers, Robert Todd (Sherry) Watson and Shaun (Andrea) Watson; her two grandchildren, Gunnar and Sadie; her nephews, Tyler (Leslie) Watson and Tanner Watson. She was preceded in death by Billy Scott; and her sister, Kimberly Beth Watson. The family will be having a private ceremony at a later time. Memorials may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org in Wendy's name. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019