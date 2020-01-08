Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery
3715 Azalea Drive
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Clemons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Clemons Obituary
Wesley Clemons Summerville - Wesley Neal Clemons, 53, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Service will begin at 12 o'clock. Burial to follow at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. Flowers will be accepted. Wesley was born on August 9, 1966 in Charleston, SC son of the late Carroll C. Clemons, Sr. and Sandra W. Hart (step-father, David E. Hart). Survivors include: one daughter: Sylvia L. Clemons of Greenwood; one grandson: Payton Clemons of Greenwood; one brother: Timothy Alan Clemons (Candace Norris) of Summerville; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-niece; predeceased by one brother: Carroll "Carl" C. Clemons, Jr. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now