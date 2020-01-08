|
Wesley Clemons Summerville - Wesley Neal Clemons, 53, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Service will begin at 12 o'clock. Burial to follow at Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405. Flowers will be accepted. Wesley was born on August 9, 1966 in Charleston, SC son of the late Carroll C. Clemons, Sr. and Sandra W. Hart (step-father, David E. Hart). Survivors include: one daughter: Sylvia L. Clemons of Greenwood; one grandson: Payton Clemons of Greenwood; one brother: Timothy Alan Clemons (Candace Norris) of Summerville; several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-niece; predeceased by one brother: Carroll "Carl" C. Clemons, Jr. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020