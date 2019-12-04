|
Wesley M. "Wes" Poplin BOILING SPRINGS, SC - Wesley Michael Poplin, 35, son of C. Michael Poplin (Dianne) and Bea Brown Neal (Craig), died Friday, November 29, 2019. Wes was born July 27, 1984 in Charleston, SC. He honorably served his country in the United States Army Infantry. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Hayden Poplin of Spartanburg, SC and Deklan Poplin of Charleston, SC; his sister, Elizabeth Poplin Sanders and her husband, Ben, of Spartanburg, SC and their son Clancy Sanders; and his former wife, Jacqueline Gaylard of Charleston, SC. Wes was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Chester and Mary Sanders Brown; and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Alice Carter Poplin. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 9th, 12Noon in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In remembrance of Wes, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society; 150 Dexter Rd, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 5, 2019