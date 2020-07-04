1/
West Woodbridge Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share West's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
West Woodbridge, Jr. Charleston - West P. Woodbridge, Jr. died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Bishop Gadsden Senior Community in Charleston, SC. He was born on March 11, 1922 and grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts. His parents were West P. Woodbridge and Elizabeth Albrecht. He lived for over 40 years in Mill Neck, New York, and retired to Charleston, South Carolina, in 1996. He graduated in 1943 from the University of Virginia with a BS in economics and served in the US Navy in the Pacific during WWII. He also worked for many years in consumer product development and advertising before starting his own companies. He was very active in two of his favorite sports, tennis and sailing, for many years on Long Island with family and friends. He was a former member of The Creek in Locust Valley, NY, and The Carolina Yacht Club in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Helen C. Woodbridge; three children, Brec Woodbridge, Penny Campbell and Ned Woodbridge; his sister, Marie Thompson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews whom he loved. There will be a small graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistant Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved