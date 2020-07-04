West Woodbridge, Jr. Charleston - West P. Woodbridge, Jr. died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Bishop Gadsden Senior Community in Charleston, SC. He was born on March 11, 1922 and grew up in Brookline, Massachusetts. His parents were West P. Woodbridge and Elizabeth Albrecht. He lived for over 40 years in Mill Neck, New York, and retired to Charleston, South Carolina, in 1996. He graduated in 1943 from the University of Virginia with a BS in economics and served in the US Navy in the Pacific during WWII. He also worked for many years in consumer product development and advertising before starting his own companies. He was very active in two of his favorite sports, tennis and sailing, for many years on Long Island with family and friends. He was a former member of The Creek in Locust Valley, NY, and The Carolina Yacht Club in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Helen C. Woodbridge; three children, Brec Woodbridge, Penny Campbell and Ned Woodbridge; his sister, Marie Thompson; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews whom he loved. There will be a small graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bishop Gadsden Resident Assistant Fund, One Bishop Gadsden Way, Charleston, SC 29412. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
