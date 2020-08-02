Wevonneda Minis CHARLESTON - Wevonneda Minis, 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, July 17, 2020. Her services will be private. A walk-through viewing will be held on Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020 at the Mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wevonneda is survived by her two aunts, Henrietta Wilson of North Dinwiddie, VA, and Nancy Jackson of Miami, FL; one uncle, Carlton Grovner of Syracuse, NY and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Elizabeth Vaughn; father, Stephen Minis, and brother, William "Billy" Vaughn, Jr. In lieu flowers, please make a monetary donation to Preservation Society of Charleston, 147 King Street, Charleston, SC 29401, 843.722.4630. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
