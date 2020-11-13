1/
Wilbert Scott
1935 - 2020
Wilbert Scott Mt. Pleasant - Wilbert Scott, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Georgia Wheat Hazelton Scott, entered into eternal rest Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home with his wife at his side. A walk-thru visitation will be held in J. Henry Stuhr,Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Please wear masks and social distance. Funeral services in Montgomery, AL are under the direction of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home. Wilbert will be buried with military honors at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. Wilbert was born April 6, 1935 in Montgomery, Alabama, son of the late James Bay Scott and the late Rose Lee Smith Scott. He retired from the United States Air Force after 23 years of service. He earned a bachelor's degree from Antioch University in San Francisco, CA and was bilingual. He continued his career as a Transportation Superintendent with civil service in Jacksonville, FL and later worked for Pinkerton Security in CA. Wilbert was a member of the Greater Goodwill AME Church in Mount Pleasant. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Georgia W. Scott of Mt. Pleasant, SC three daughters, Kathy Leola Lykes (Joe) of Columbus GA, Wilma O. Scott Fleming (Lamar) and Rose Veronica Scott, all of Montgomery, AL two sisters, Jackie Williams and Gloria Powell of Montgomery, Alabama, and one brother James Scott (Catherine) of Montgomery, Alabama stepdaughter, Greshelda Owens (Derrick) of Atlanta, GA step-son, Joshua E. Hazelton III (Cassandra) of Moncks Corner, SC a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Wilbert Scott, Jr. (Earcile) and daughter, Wanda J. Scott.Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
You and your loved one will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Keith & Geneva Gordon
Friend
