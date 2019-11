Wilbert Thompson, Sr. Concord, NC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Wilbert Thompson, Sr. and those of his wife, Mrs. Pamela Thompson; those of his parents, the late James & Doretha Thompson, Sr.; those of his children, Corrie Thompson and Wilbert Thompson, Jr.; and those of his siblings, James (Sherry) Thompson, Jr. and Carolyn Thompson are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mr. Thompson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com . Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston