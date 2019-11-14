Wilbert Thompson, Sr. Concord, NC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Wilbert Thompson, Sr. and those of his wife, Mrs. Pamela Thompson; those of his parents, the late James & Doretha Thompson, Sr.; those of his children, Corrie Thompson and Wilbert Thompson, Jr.; and those of his siblings, James (Sherry) Thompson, Jr. and Carolyn Thompson are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 1:00PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel at the mortuary. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mr. Thompson will repose this evening from 6:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 15, 2019