Wilbur Burbage, II Mt. Pleasant - Wilbur Burbage, II, 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Friday, June 21, 2019. The family will receive friends and other family members on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wilbur was born December 6, 1939 in Charleston, South Carolina. He was the 15th of 16 children born to Thomas O. Burbage and Mamie Reeves Burbage. He served his country in the U.S. Army then worked in the restaurant business for several years until he was able to scrape enough money together to open his own restaurant on Market Street in Charleston. Although his formal education was limited, The Market Place Restaurant (or Chapel Market Place Restaurant as it was known later) was given many awards and accolades for the quality of the food and high level of service and was once named a top restaurant in the country by Esquire Magazine. After many years in the restaurant business, he decided to make a change and pursued a career in commercial real estate. He excelled in this endeavor as well, becoming a broker of the year while working for Prudential. He was a true Southern gentleman and a man of pure grit and determination who never gave up on anything. He treated everyone he met with respect and often extended a hand to those less fortunate. One such act of giving was during the financial crisis of 2008, when he paid off the mortgages of some employees so they wouldn't lose their homes. He will be remembered by many as kind, generous, determined and hard-working. He is survived by his son, Bryon Burbage (Jennifer) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Candice Hare (Rick) of Candler, NC; sister, Julie Mae Ballard of Indianapolis, IN; four grandchildren, Paul Hare, Lindsay Burbage, Lacy Burbage and Leah Burbage as well as many other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 107 Westpark Blvd., Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210, or by calling 888-557-7177. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www. jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary