|
|
Wilbur Burbage, II Mt. Pleasant - Wilbur Burbage, II, 79, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Friday, June 21, 2019. The family will receive friends and other family members on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 107 Westpark Blvd., Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210, or by calling 888-557-7177. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 26, 2019