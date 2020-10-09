1/
Wilbur Donald Koon
Wilbur Donald Koon Charleston - Wilbur Donald Koon, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, October 7, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3 o'clock at Sandridge First Baptist Church, 4677 State Rd., Ridgeville, SC 29472. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Hwy, Charleston, SC 29412. Donald was born on May 26, 1933 in Gilbert, SC to the late Julius Wilbur Koon and Loretta Price Koon. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Hilton Koon. He was in the Korean War and was proud to serve his country in the US Army. He was a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church on James Island. He was an active member of the AT&T Pioneers. He retired with 38 years' service from Southern Bell Telephone Company. He was an active member of the Lowcountry Wood Carvers Club of Charleston. He carved crosses for all his family, friends, and church members. He loved helping other people and loved all his family and friends. He is survived by his children and family. In addition to his wife, Ruth, he is survived by: daughter, Pamela K. Townsend (Richard); two grandchildren: Ashleigh McKnight (Duncan) and Price Townsend; two great- grandchildren: Liam McKnight and Killian McKnight; son-in- law, Tim Parris; and two siblings: Rhoda K. LaRoque and Stephen Koon (Mary). In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by daughter, Rhonda K. Parris; and three siblings: Doretta K. Vickery, Rebecca Eagle, and Verne P. Koon. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sandridge First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
