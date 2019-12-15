|
Wilford "Smiley" Corbin N. Charleston - Corbin, Wilford C. "Smiley", husband of Mary Bunton Corbin, residence North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Corbin are invited to attend his funeral on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11AM at Advent Lutheran Church, entombment to follow at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 3PM-5PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Smiley Corbin was born January 19, 1920 in Warrenton, Virginia, the son of the late Charles F. Corbin and Grace H. Corbin. He retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a Planner and Estimator, Wood Craftsman in July 1974. Mr. Corbin was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church where he served on Church Council, Congregational President, Sunday School Superintendent and various committees of the church. He was also very active in the Lutheran Men in Mission, where he served as President and Treasurer of the District. He received the S.C. Lutheran Man of the Year Award in 2004. He was a Life Member of Charleston Rifle Club where he served as Chaplin from 1976 until 2008. He was an avid Bowler for over 50 years and served on the same team on Monday night. He was a Life Member of the V.F.W. Post 5091. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 242. He was a member of N.A.R.F.E Chapter 72 where he served as President and Chaplin and on various committees. He was President and Chaplin of Post "D" of T.P.A. and served on the State Board of T.P.A. He was a member of the Old Friends Group of North Charleston, the 263rd Old Tankers, and AARP. He also served on various committees of the S.C. Lutheran SYNOD. He served in the U. S. Army during World War II. He was stationed at the Stark General Hospital, North Charleston, SC and served in the Third Division in France and Germany until December 1945. Smiley was loved dearly and respected by his wife. He was kind and considerate and thoughtful to his fellow man and never uttered any unkind word about anyone. He was true to God, his faith, and his beliefs. He was an avid gardener and loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles F. Corbin and James E. Corbin. He is survived by his wife of 76 and a half years, Mary B. Corbin, one brother Alan N. Corbin and his wife Clay, one special nephew, Clifton Pruett and his wife Pat, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in his honor to Advent Lutheran Church, 3347 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29405. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 16, 2019