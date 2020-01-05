Home

Wilfred Earl Rivers

Wilfred Earl Rivers Obituary
Wilfred Earl Rivers L SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Mr. Wilfred Earl Rivers (Boney/Acid), 68, of Summerville, SC are invited to attend his Home Going Celebration on Tuesday, January 7 , 2020 at 11:00AM at Joshua United Methodist Church, 3097 Old Hwy. 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (Strawberry Section). Interment in Promiseland Cemetery, Pimlico, SC directed by THE MINISTRY OF RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 421 Redbank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Phone 843-824-9990. There will be a walk through on this Monday evening, January 6, 2020 from 6-8 at the funeral home. Those left to cherish his memories are: his daughter, Antonia Perkins (Morris); and her mother, Almeda Rivers; granddaughter, Asia Perkins; siblings, Leroy Rivers (Betty), Ruby R. Ellerbee, Frances Rivers, Victoria R. Rogers (Leroy), Sophia R. Simmons, Pearl R. Gillians (Russell), Linda E. Rivers, Michael Alston (Jackie) and Denise Forge; God-mother, Mrs. Helen Glover; Best Friend, John Baylock; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting our website www.riversfh or www.suburbanfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 6, 2020
