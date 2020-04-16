|
Wilfred "Bud" Trotman Greenwood, SC - On Wednesday, April 15th, 2020, Wilfred "Bud" Trotman, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 84. Bud was born December 18th, 1935, in Quincy, Massachusetts, to Wilfred and Muriel Trotman. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America before graduating from Greenwood High School in 1954. Before enrolling in Clemson University, he married his high school sweetheart, Nina June Davis, and they raised two sons, Stephen and Michael. Their son, William, passed away soon after birth. A decorated veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Korea and the Vietnam war, he retired as a Senior Master Sergeant after serving his country for 23 years. An avid outdoorsman, Bud loved to camp, hunt, and fish. With many family camping and fishing trips, he passed his skills and his love for the outdoors along to his sons. Bud was preceded in death by his son, William; his brother, Robert; his father, Wilfred; and his mother, Muriel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, June, and their two sons, Stephen (Debbie) and Michael (Sharon); and his brother, William (Kathy). Four grandchildren; Ryan Trotman, Lauren Kilbourne, Erin Wiltse, and Emily Trotman. One great- grandchild, Jameson Wiltse. And many other family and friends. A private graveside service with Military Honors will be conducted Friday, April 17, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Community Hospices of AmericaFoundation.https://www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 17, 2020