In Loving Memory Of WILHELMINA E. GRANT April 7, 1933 ~ September 16, 2016 We've lost a dear companion and our loss is hard to bear; We miss her touch and gentle voice Her form no longer there Beside the window watching where once she used to wait. and we pray God that she watches Now for us at Heaven's Gate. We love and miss you, Children, Izetta (Carlton), Theresa (Carl), Maureen (Joe), Brian (Valerie) Karen (Robert), Julius, Michelle, Dale (Jerome), Traci, Ann (Emory) and Glenn. 46 Grands, 58 Great-Grands and 1 Great-Great-Grand.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 16, 2019