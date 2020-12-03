Wilhelmina H. Graham Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Wilhelmina H. Graham are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Graham is survived by her children, Elease Graham, Richard Graham, Jr., Clarence Graham (Cynthia), George Graham, Carl Graham (Alverna), Louisa Williams (Stevenson), and the late Clifford Graham (Tracey); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
