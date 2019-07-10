In Loving Memory Of WILHELMINA JUDGE RHODES October 6, 1950 ~ July 11, 2013 If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us. Place them in our sister's arm and tell her they're from us. Tell her we love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy. We do it every day. But there is an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Always missing you, Barbara, Jackie, Lois and Walter, Your sons; Aaron and Sadaris, Husband Michael along with the Entire Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019