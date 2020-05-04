Wilhelmina Washington
Wilhelmina Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Wilhelmina Vanderhorst Washington are invited to attend her Graveside Service, 12:00 NOON, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Corner of Huguenin Avenue and Pershing Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Washington is survived by her children, Samuel (Penny), Darlene and Lavern (Sharon) Washington; grandchildren, Samuel, Alex, Antonio, Brandi, Bianca, Devin, Jameshia and Terry; great-grandchildren; sister, Ruthie Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Viewing
4:00 - 7:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
MAY
6
Graveside service
12:00 AM
Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
