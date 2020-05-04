Wilhelmina Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Wilhelmina Vanderhorst Washington are invited to attend her Graveside Service, 12:00 NOON, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, Corner of Huguenin Avenue and Pershing Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Washington is survived by her children, Samuel (Penny), Darlene and Lavern (Sharon) Washington; grandchildren, Samuel, Alex, Antonio, Brandi, Bianca, Devin, Jameshia and Terry; great-grandchildren; sister, Ruthie Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 4 to May 5, 2020.