Wilhelminia James

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilhelminia James.
Service Information
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-8761
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
New Francis Brown United Methodist Church
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Wilhelminia James N. CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Wilhelminia James, 70, of N. Charleston, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11 am @ New Francis Brown United Methodist Church North Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. Interment in Johnson Cemetery, The most precious memories of Mrs. James will resound in the lives of her beloved husband Mr. Walter James, Jr., her daughters; Darlene Green, Brenda (John) Davis, Theresa James, Priscilla (Sidney) King, and Maria James. 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, mother; Maple Ford, siblings; Sarah (George) Chisolm, Daisy McNeil, Richard Johnson and Bernice Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.