Wilhelminia James N. CHARLESTON - The family and friends of Wilhelminia James, 70, of N. Charleston, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11 am @ New Francis Brown United Methodist Church North Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. Interment in Johnson Cemetery, The most precious memories of Mrs. James will resound in the lives of her beloved husband Mr. Walter James, Jr., her daughters; Darlene Green, Brenda (John) Davis, Theresa James, Priscilla (Sidney) King, and Maria James. 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, mother; Maple Ford, siblings; Sarah (George) Chisolm, Daisy McNeil, Richard Johnson and Bernice Johnson. A host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 26, 2019