In Loving Memory Of Our Mother WILHEMENIA SHEPPARD February 9, 1939 ~ May 18, 2013 As you celebrate your sixth anniversary in Heaven, We cherish your precious memory. We feel your presence with us and we will always love you. Each time we see your picture You seem to smile and say, Don't worry, don't grieve, I'm only sleeping, and we will meet again someday. Sleep on Mother, sleep on. Happy 80th Birthday Forever in our hearts, your loving Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grands, Sisters, Brother, Sons-in-law and other Relatives and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 18, 2019