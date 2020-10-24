Will Russell Charleston - Mr. Will R. Russell passed away on Oct 24, 2020. He was the husband of Jacquetta Russell, father of Kysia (Jeffery) Lewis, Leander (Krishna) Holston, Stephanie (Derrick) Shelton, Stephen Holston and James (Mary) Holston. Three children who preceded him in death; Will Ray, Jr., Wayne R. and Wanda R. Russell, two siblings; Carolyn Russell and Wilma White, 33 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mr Will Russell resided in Chas, SC. The funeral notices will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
