Willa Jean Bunch Summerville - Willa Jean Bunch, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest, Sunday, June 28, 2020, peacefully at her home under hospice care, surrounded by family and her caregiver husband. Willa was born November 27, 1929, in Atlanta, GA, to the late William Russell and Della B. Morris Smith. Willa supported and loved her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild in everyway that is possible. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved and trusted her Lord. She was always helping others in good times and in bad. Jean liked to camp and fish. She will be sadly missed by all those who had the privilege to know and love her. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Heyward Bunch; sons, Thomas Russell Williamson (Pam) of Easley, SC, William Ray Williamson (Anjay) of Columbia, SC, and Dwayne Robert Williamson (Patrick Jeffcoat) of Lexington, SC; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She is predeceased by John Robert Williamson and Darrell Randall Williamson. Flowers will be accepted at the Funeral Home or memorial contributions can be made in her honor to: The Compassionate Friends, Doty Park Depot 320 N. Laurel St., Summerville, SC or Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 1pm to 2pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow in the chapel. Services will conclude with an interment in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.