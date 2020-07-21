Willard Reddel Edisto Beach - Willard Arthur Reddel, 98, of Edisto Beach, SC, died Friday morning (July 17, 2020) at his daughter's residence in St. Marys, Georgia. Mr. Reddel was born in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Arthur Albert Reddel and Helen Wilhelmena Hanson Reddel and made Charleston, South Carolina, his home in 1965. He was a Captain of many merchant marine vessels and worked for Military Sealift Command under the Department of the Navy. He was an avid photographer and loved traveling in his Airstream trailer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Madge Plieskatt Reddel, and a sister, Shirley Reddel. Mr. Reddel is survived by his children, Paul Willard Reddel (Cathy) of Lavonia, Georgia, and Gale Shirley Reddel Lizana of St. Marys, Georgia; two grandchildren, Charlotte Anne Petre (Luke) of Andalusia, Alabama, and Patrick Andrew Lizana (Anna) of Smyrna, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Grace Petre and Briella Rose Petre of Andalusia, Alabama; a brother, George C. Reddel (Grace) of Oak Park, Illinois; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, July 25, 2020, at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in Charleston, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Presbyterian Church on Edisto Island or Hospice of the Golden Isles. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd., Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston