Mother Willene Chisolm
Mother Willene Chisolm SUMMERVILLE - Relatives and friends of Mother Willene Chisolm, 96, of Summerville, SC, are invited to her Homegoing services on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Faith Tabernacle of Zion, 5667 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC. There will be a walk-thru on Friday, October 16, 2020, 6-8pm at SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME, 2336 Meeting Street Road, N. Charleston, SC. Phone #843-744-8761. www.suburbanfh.com. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her daughter, Theresa Parker (Clifton); her brother, James Smith (Nancy) and her sister, Lenorah Jacobs (William); other relatives and friends. FACE COVERING IS REQUIRED. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-8761
