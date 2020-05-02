William A. "Bill" Baldwin, III Moncks Corner - William Allen "Bill" Baldwin, III, 75, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, husband to Betsi Baldwin of 42 years, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020, surrounded by family at his home. Born on November 21, 1944 in Greenville, Mississippi, Bill was the son of the late, William Allen Baldwin, Jr. and Marian (Evans) Baldwin. He served his country honorably for 26 years in the United States Navy and also in the United States Air Force. Bill worked as an electrician and a heating, air and ventilation specialist in the residential and commercial construction industry. He and his wife, Betsi, were passionate about animal rescue, mostly cats. Bill also enjoyed photography where he took photos of many of the wrought iron gates at the homes in Charleston. Bill also enjoyed spending time with his family and he prided himself on teaching his granddaughter, Kristi, to work on cars. In addition to his wife, Betsi, Bill is survived by his son, Bill Dorman and his wife, Brenda; his daughter, Angela Renee; his step-son, Clifton David Hiott; his grandchildren, Kristi, Grant and Tyler; his sisters, Sandra Baldwin and Barbara Baldwin and his three great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Bristol and Athena. A memorial service is to be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be sent to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the Berkeley Animals Center,502 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner, South Carolina 29461. (843) 719-5050, www.animalcenterberkeleycountysc.gov. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.palmettocs.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave, North Charleston, SC 29406, (843) 722-2555. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.