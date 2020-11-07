Dr. William A. Martin DANIEL ISLAND - Dr. William A. Martin: loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and caregiver to thousands, died at the age of 84 after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara (Flynn), whom he affectionately called 'Birdie', and their four children (and spouses) - Matthew (Courtney) Martin, Kevin (Laura) Martin, David (Susanne Bradford) Martin, and Lizanne (John) Wilkinson; nine grandchildren--David, Hannah, Nate, Brendan, Layla, Max, Luke, Grace, and J.J.; his siblings, Kate, MJ, and Dick; several nieces and nephews; as well as sisters- and brothers-in-law. A trusted advisor and confidante to many, he brought loving care and healing, empathy and strength, as well as boundless humor and intelligent wit to all. Born on February 9, 1936 to Dr. James and Mary (Clair) Martin of Mount Lebanon, PA (deceased), Dad was brother to James Jr. Martin (deceased), Katherine (Kate/Dolly) Martin, Mary Jane Smith, and Richard (Dick) Martin. Upon graduation from Villanova University, Dad enrolled in medical school at the University of Rome. He lived there for six years, where he learned to speak Italian as fluently as any local, traveled extensively, and honed his videographer skills by sneaking an 8mm camera into the 1960 summer Olympics opening ceremony, as well as randomly capturing life around Rome. Fortuitously, during a trip stateside, Dad's sister invited him to a party where she introduced him to her friend, Barbara Flynn. It was love at first sight, and after several months of long-distance courtship by letter, they married late in 1964. Barbara became his life partner and they loved each other with unwavering devotion for nearly six decades. While they started their family in Rome, they completed it when they moved back to the U.S. after Dad graduated from medical school. Life in medicine back in the states offered many twists and turns. Dad first took our family to southern California, where he served as a captain in the United States Air Force (based at George Air Force Base) during the Vietnam War. After several years, Dad was honorably discharged and accepted a medical residency in Cleveland, OH. One year later, Dad joined a medical practice in Ann Arbor, MI. Over three decades, Dad built a thriving Internal Medicine practice, where he treated and counseled thousands of patients and non-patients alike. Many family memories were created in Ann Arbor, including the famed 'Billy's Bombs' - every fall weekend Dad would heave a football to his kids and their friends on the neighborhood golf course until his shoulder had nothing more to give - as well as Sunday mass and Michigan Stadium clean up with countless other Fr. Gabriel Richard high school families, following every Michigan football home game. Quick to sing a limerick and eager to share a humorous story (or at least a story he found humorous), Dad used humor to help himself and others navigate tough times. The nicknames he anointed on family, friends, and even strangers were numerous and considered a badge of honor. While family always came first for Dad, he loved many things. At the top of that list was the Villanova Wildcats men's basketball team, listening to music from greats such as Frank Sinatra, dancing (anywhere) with Mom, eating chocolate (especially the ears of any unprotected Easter bunnies), seeing his children compete in athletics, 'surprising' Mom with flowers or a special gift, and swimming in the ocean. Dad and Mom moved one final time nearly 10 years ago to Daniel Island, SC. The desire for warmer winters and proximity to some of their grandchildren brought them to Charleston. His last years were filled with dance recitals, soccer matches, orchestral performances, plays, epic Thanksgiving family reunions, Sunday brunches on Shem Creek, and dinners at his son's house. While his health was failing, his love for his wife and the twinkle in his eye never dimmed. He was a good and faithful servant to the Lord and to his fellow man. He will be sorely missed. Those touched by Dad's life are invited to make a donation in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, or St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston