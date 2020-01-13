|
William "Bill" Albert Johnston, Sr. Summerville - William "Bill" Albert Johnston, Sr., 91, of Summerville, husband of Betty Joe Johnston, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11 o'clock to 12 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. A funeral service will begin at 12 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Writing pens will be accepted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Bill was born on December 6, 1928, son of the late Gilbert Cleveland and Willie Regina Johnston. He graduated from Harriman High School in Tennessee. He Retired from the US Navy as a Petty Officer First Class. He was a WWII, Korean and Vietnam War Veteran. Bill attended Deliverance Tabernacle. The family would like to thank Roper St. Frances Hospice, Mrs. Edna Breshers and his caregivers Rita Johnson and Thomesia Brooks. Survivors in addition to his wife Betty are: two sons: Col. William A. Johnston, Jr. U.S. Army (Retired) (Beverly) of Pendleton, SC and Gilbert A. Johnston (Marion) of Jedburg; sister, Mary Helen Roe of Madison, KY. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by one son, William Albert, III. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 14, 2020