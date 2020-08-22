Since we moved to Charleston 12 years ago there haven't been many

Birthdays, anniversaries or special dinners that we didn't share at

Halls. Mr. Hall and his lovely wife always made the occasion special.

I always looked forward to their welcome at the front door and kind

Words shared at our table. Our Love and Prayers are with his family.

We have no doubt his family will continue to serve our community

And the tradition established by this special gentleman.

Curtis & Amanda Camlbell

Friend